At Club América they are preparing for a possible departure from Richard Sanchezthere has been talk about his possible departure for several weeks and it could materialize during the course of the Clausura 2023.
From the outset, the azulcrema team has to distinguish itself from two footballers not trained in Mexico since they have 12 and only 10 are allowed, so if they do not want to pay two elements without having activity they must give out at least two, and with the output of ‘Puppy‘ and only one more element would be missing.
In this way, the Eagles would have the departure of a player who has been a starter, but at the same time it would leave them an economic benefit as well as an unoccupied NFM spot. In the event that the Paraguayan makes his departure to Nuevo León be Rayados or Tigres, the Ave would already have his substitute in mind.
The Coapa team has a strengthened midfield because on the bench it has Pedro Aquino and Jonathan dos Santos who could assume ownership, in addition, Israel Reyes who arrived to reinforce the central rear does not ignore the pivot position, this according to information from the portal I am eagle.
It must be remembered that there has been speculation about a barter between the Eagles and the cats where nicholas lopez would be sent to Coapa, therefore the capital team would not have planned to incorporate another midfielder although there has been talk of a rumor about the interest of Erick Sanchez without much significance.
#footballers #replacement #Richard #Sánchez #America
