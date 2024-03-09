During recent years it has been increasingly common for important Liga MX players to emigrate to Argentine soccer. The ways in which several of these transfers have been achieved have left a bitter taste in the Aztec clubs' mouths.
On certain occasions, Argentine clubs have approached the players, rather than the clubs, and convinced them to pressure the teams to let them leave for the south.
Below we tell you some of the most recent and well-known cases of Liga MX players who arrived in Argentina in the midst of controversy:
Iván Marcone arrived at Cruz Azul to play in the 2018 Apertura tournament. The Argentine midfielder immediately joined the Celeste Machine and Mexican soccer and was key for the cement producers to reach the final that semester. Surprisingly, the player asked to leave in January 2019. After spending only six months with the light blues, Marcone signed with Boca Juniors. The player stated that Boca's offer was irrefutable and that in this way the chances of being called to play for the Argentine National Team would increase. At the end of the day, not much happened with him in the xeneize team.
The talented midfielder arrived at Cruz Azul in mid-2019, from Racing. Just a semester later, the midfielder forced his departure to Boca Juniors on loan. In December 2020, his loan with the Xeneizes expired and his purchase option was not valid. Pol entered into plans with the Machine and became an important player. At the beginning of 2022, the player once again had a rapprochement with the Boca Juniors board, which led to a break with the celestial board. The player asked for permission to resolve personal issues, but arranged for his departure from the Mexican team behind his back.
Roger Martínez's talent is undeniable, but so is his controversial way of conducting himself. The Colombian striker became famous for starring in true soap operas every time the transfer market opened. Clubs like Boca Juniors approached the coffee team to convince them to force his departure from Club América. In mid-2023, Roger was free, after rejecting a renewal offer, and ended up signing with Racing de Avellaneda.
The Paraguayan winger is another of the players who left Liga MX to arrive in Argentina amid controversy. Domínguez arrived at the Águilas in January 2017, from Cerro Porteño. Two years later, the player asked for him to leave the club with the excuse of seeking more playing time. In the long run, the movement resulted in a large debt for El Rojo that even reached international courts.
The Colombian striker is known for being a great scorer, but also for being unpredictable. He arrived at Cruz Azul, from Racing, in January 2013. Teo was becoming an important piece for the cement producers and was important in reaching the final of the 2013 Clausura of the MX League. Surprisingly, Gutiérrez forced his departure from the La Noria team a semester after his arrival to play for River Plate. Teo did not show up for Azul's preseason and put pressure on the board to let him leave with the MIllonarios.
Izquierdoz is remembered as one of the best center backs in the history of Santos Laguna. Despite having been declared non-transferable by the La Laguna team, the player put pressure on the board when the offer came to play with Boca Juniors. He even refused to play in the preseason. The defender stated that this was an opportunity that would not arise again and that one of his dreams was to play with the Xeneizes.
'Pipa' did not end up exploding during his year and a half stay with the Águilas. In mid-2016 he asked for his departure from the Mexican team. He ended up signing with Boca Juniors, a team in which he ended up showing all his talent and which catapulted him to European football.
