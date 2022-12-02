The Qatar 2022 World Cup ended for the Mexican team, after experiencing a great failure by not advancing from the Group Phase, something that had not happened since Argentinian 78. With this, the cycle of the Argentine coach came to an end. Gerardo Martinobut at the same time, several selected ones will have to step aside to make way for the new generations, since they no longer have more to offer.
These are the players who saw their last World Cup with El Tricolor:
As much as Paco Memo is praised for his performance at the World Cup Brazil 2014 and the penalty that saved the Pole Robert Lewandowskiyou must understand that it is not eternal and there are several young people who raise their hands to protect the three posts, just as Carlos Acevedo, Luis Malagon, sebastian jury, David Ochoaamong others.
It is true that the goalkeeper from America aspires to be the first to play in six World Cups and knowing how the team is managed I don’t know anything unreasonable, because they could take him as one of the three goalkeepers.
Unfortunately, El Lobo de Tepeji will be remembered for being the one who took away the opportunity to play in a World Cup from a young man who was going through a better time as a Santiago Gimenezby not being honest and accepting that he was not one hundred percent, since due to his groin pain he did not even play with the wolverhampton in the last few months.
After three World Cups, the striker failed to register a single goal. It’s time for you to step aside.
The defender was lost Russia 2018 due to an unfortunate injury, but was finally able to fulfill his dream of representing Mexico in Qatar 2022.
The defender of America managed to appear in the duel against Argentinawithout really having a bad job, but at 31 years old it seems difficult for him to keep up with other young people who have been pushing like Israel Reyes, Johan Vazquez either Victor Guzman.
The goalkeeper could not see action in the match, however, he will be remembered for being the oldest in the competition at 40 years of age.
After having attended three championships, the Juárez goalkeeper stayed the same as Jesus Crownwithout having been able to play a single match after three calls.
Since before the World Cup, the level that the midfielder managed was worrying, because this year he decided to leave the level of Europe to go to the MLS with the Houston Dynamowhere he could not do anything to prevent the team from being among the last in the tournament.
The Olympic medalist started all three group stage matches without making a difference. Now, after three jousts, his story with El Tricolor is also over.
First and last World Cup for the Colombian apprentice Miguel Calero. From the beginning, the call for the León goalkeeper was criticized unfairly, because people asked that acevedo come in his place, although he could well have taken the place of talavera.
It seems extremely difficult for him to keep up with the other goalkeepers who come from behind.
The defender was present in four World Cups, which is not unusual if he was one of the few national footballers who was able to stay in Europe for more than a decade with a good level playing in the Netherlands, Italy and Spain.
Having arrived at Rayados from Qatar was a success on the part of the auriazul youth squad because he was able to keep up, but his legs no longer hold him at 34 years of age.
The so-called successor of Rafael Marquez He also put an end to his history with Mexico.
The Little Prince joined the select group of the Five Cups, which make up Rafael Marquez, Antonio Carbajalthe German Lothar Matthausthe Argentinian Lionel Messi and the portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.
The captain only saw action against La Albiceleste, but due to his seniority the effort cost him dearly without being able to finish the first half, so much so that he ended up injured. Injuries have been bothering him for the last year, so despite being in Europe with the Real BetisYour goodbye is imminent.
Unlike others on the list, El Guti is younger and still has a future, however, he has spent two World Cups where he has gone unnoticed.
In Russia 2018 took the place of the injured Diego Reyes and this 2022 only took over against Argentinareceiving a large number of criticisms for his low level, being an accomplice in the second goal of Enzo Fernandez.
The youth squad of Pachuca is a clear example that playing in Europe does not mean that you have to be called up, since Luis Chavez He plays in Mexico and was one of the best of the national team. It should also be deleted.
