These are the players who saw their last World Cup with El Tricolor:

It is true that the goalkeeper from America aspires to be the first to play in six World Cups and knowing how the team is managed I don’t know anything unreasonable, because they could take him as one of the three goalkeepers.

After three World Cups, the striker failed to register a single goal. It’s time for you to step aside.

The defender of America managed to appear in the duel against Argentinawithout really having a bad job, but at 31 years old it seems difficult for him to keep up with other young people who have been pushing like Israel Reyes, Johan Vazquez either Victor Guzman.

After having attended three championships, the Juárez goalkeeper stayed the same as Jesus Crownwithout having been able to play a single match after three calls.

The Olympic medalist started all three group stage matches without making a difference. Now, after three jousts, his story with El Tricolor is also over.

It seems extremely difficult for him to keep up with the other goalkeepers who come from behind.

Having arrived at Rayados from Qatar was a success on the part of the auriazul youth squad because he was able to keep up, but his legs no longer hold him at 34 years of age.

The so-called successor of Rafael Marquez He also put an end to his history with Mexico.

The captain only saw action against La Albiceleste, but due to his seniority the effort cost him dearly without being able to finish the first half, so much so that he ended up injured. Injuries have been bothering him for the last year, so despite being in Europe with the Real BetisYour goodbye is imminent.

In Russia 2018 took the place of the injured Diego Reyes and this 2022 only took over against Argentinareceiving a large number of criticisms for his low level, being an accomplice in the second goal of Enzo Fernandez.

The youth squad of Pachuca is a clear example that playing in Europe does not mean that you have to be called up, since Luis Chavez He plays in Mexico and was one of the best of the national team. It should also be deleted.