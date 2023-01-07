In recent years, the position of the pivot of FC Barcelona has had a clear owner with names and surnames, those of Don Sergio Busquets Burgos who debuted with the first team of the Catalan team back in 2007 in a Catalonia Cup match to later debut in official competition in 2008 in a LaLiga match against Racing de Santander. At that precise moment in which Busquets debuted, the world of football did not know the player ahead of him, a footballer who has won absolutely everything and has become one of the best – if not the best – pivot in history.
More than a decade has passed in which Sergio Busquets has been the one who would be in charge of performing in that position like a charm, but everything that begins in this life has an end, and that of Sergio Busquets defending the elastic blaugrana shirt seems to have ended. is coming to an end. And it is that the natural midfielder from Sabadell is 34 years old and everything indicates that he will leave at the end of the season from the club he has defended all his life and from FC Barcelona, obviously, they need to find a substitute to be the relief of the Catalan in this position.
Here the possible options of the FC Barcelona:
One of the players that sounds like for FC Barcelona is the 21-year-old Argentine midfielder who currently plays for Boca Juniors. The player has a market value of 10 million euros according to TransferMarkt. The FC Barcelona will have competition with other clubs to do with this player.
Whoever was world champion with the French team in 2018 is one of the options that FC Barcelona manages for that pivot position. Kanté has already shown what he is capable of doing on more than one occasion and he ends his contract next June with Chelsea.
The Portuguese international who currently plays for Wolverhampton in the Premier League is one of the best positioned to become Busquets’ replacement. According to the Spanish press, the conversations with the player would already be advanced.
Perhaps Busquets’ substitute is already in the squad and it is not necessary to resort to the transfer market to look for him. Frenkie De Jong could be the one who adopts that role, he has capabilities, and plenty of them.
The most popular option at Can Barça and at the same time the least likely. The young Real Sociedad player is a player liked by Xavi Hernández and has been sounded like a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets.
