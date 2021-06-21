Joan Laporta has shown that he is moving very well through the transfer market, and that is that so far he has only spent 9 million euros and has managed to tie Emerson, Depay, Eric García and Kun Agüero. The president himself assured at a press conference that there are still at least three or four more signings that, accompanied by the sales that they want to carry out, will be enough to create that competitive squad that was promised in its day.
The sale of Junior Firpo is about to fall, so it will be more than necessary to reinforce the left lane. The name that sounds the loudest is Robin gosens, left side of Atalanta. The German is a very offensive footballer, with incredible stamina and an enviable scoring nose to play in that position. It is true that both in his team and in his selection he plays the role of left wing. Barça has been using this training in recent months, but with Ronald Koeman you never know.
Two players who play in Serie A have sounded for the center of the field. The first of them is Lorenzo Pellegrini, the Roma midfielder and the other, who has been playing since January but with less and less force is Manuel Locatelli, who seems to have it half done with Juventus. They both have a very Barça profile, but it is true that every Italian talent that emerges in Calcium is trapped in the networks of the almighty Turin team.
In the offensive field, more than signings what is needed are sales. At this precise moment, Barça has: Messi, Griezmann, Dembélé, Ansu Fati, Braithwaite, Trincao, Kun Agüero and Depay. That without naming B players like Konrad or Álex Collado. It seems a reality that Trincao will go out on loan and that Braithwaite will look for a team. Portuguese like in Portugal and Danish in the Premier League.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Sansores, Escoboza, ‘Dedos’, Castillo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Aristeguieta, Sosa, Pineda, Cortizo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Depay, Gosens, Javi Martínez and more
Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Barça signs Depay, Javi Martínez goes to Qatar …
Other players who have played in recent months are Joao Cancelo Y Bernardo silva. On the side, it is a signing that would make a lot of sense, but Bernardo’s not so much. Guardiola has managed to create, from a good lane with the ball but with certain defensive deficiencies, to one of the best full-backs, if not the best, in the world. In the event that the Portuguese defender reaches the team, either Dest or Emerson must leave in the form of a loan.
To this day, these are the footballers who have sounded to reinforce Barcelona. We will see if Laporta finally manages to bring any of them.
Leave a Reply