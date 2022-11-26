In the last match between the Netherlands and Ecuador, which ended with a tie on the scoreboard, Enner Valencia after his goal entered a select group of players who have a common characteristic: players who have scored six goals or more in their first five world championships
Meet some of these players:
Helmut Rahn was the great hero of Germany in the Miracle of Bern for which the Germans fell 0-2 on the scoreboard and thanks to a goal from Morlcock and Rahm’s double, the Germans won the World Cup. He is one of the players who has scored six or more goals in his first five World Cup games.
Another of the players who has this characteristic is the French Just Fontaine, a legend of the French team. Just Fontaine also holds the record for top scorer in a World Cup with 13 goals.
How could it be otherwise, the record man in this sport. Pelé is part of this list. One of the best players in football history.
Another legend for this sport and obviously for German football. Torpedo Müller is one of those players who were married to goals. And since he couldn’t be any other way having such a pact with scoring, Gerd is one of the players who have scored six or more goals in his first five World Cup dates.
The all-time top scorer for the Polish team in World Cups with 10 goals. One of the most loved players by the Polish fans
So far he is the all-time top scorer for the Portuguese team in World Cups with nine goals, but Cristiano Ronaldo could match his mark in this edition. This football legend is a crack
Considered by many the best Peruvian player in the history of soccer. The third player who has scored the most times with 26 goals and the top Peruvian scorer in World Cups with 10 goals.
The top scorer in the World Cup in Mexico 86 and top scorer in World Cups for the English team with 10 goals. Harry Kane is four goals away from matching his mark
In 1994 Oleg Salenko became one of those players who would score six goals in the first five World Cup games.
Whoever managed to amaze the world after his excellent performance in the World Cup held in Brazil in 2014, is one of the players on this list.
Just four goals behind Gary Lineker to move into the top scorer spot in the World Cup for England and just two goals away from equaling Wayne Rooney as the all-time top scorer for England.
With his goal against the Netherlands, Enner Valencia has become the last man to enter this list. In addition, the Ecuadorian has scored the last six goals for his team.
