Blue Cross signed one of its worst tournaments in recent history in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The Celeste Machine finished in the second to last position in the general table, just above Atlas and Necaxa, with 17 units.
According to the most recent reports, the cement board is already working on changes for the next semester. The first modifications would be the arrival of Iván Alonso, as sports director, and Martín Anselmi as technical director.
These two characters would decide in the coming weeks the direction of the team for Clausura 2024 and would define the absences of the La Noria club for the following semester.
These are some of the elements that have not lived up to expectations and that could be released for the next tournament:
Despite receiving several opportunities to be a starter, Jurado still does not establish himself and it seems that his departure will take place in the winter transfer market. The 26-year-old goalkeeper has fallen short and has not lived up to expectations.
The ‘Titan’ is one of the most criticized elements after its participation in the Apertura 2023. Salcedo does not have a secure place in the squad for the following season. Since leaving Tigres he has had a hard time finding consistency.
Escoboza is a player who plays a secondary role in the current squad. He is not a solution, but rather someone who enters the field when there are no other options. He should leave in the next market and leave his place to a youth player.
Carlos Vargas has had practically no minutes with the Celeste Machine. The center back was hired in a surprising way without showing a great level in Mazatlán. It is another of the elements that could come out.
Gutiérrez has to look for a team that is capable of guaranteeing continuity. The 23-year-old midfielder does not have a place in the Machine and will not have one in the short term.
Jesús Dueñas is one of the most outstanding Tigres players in recent times. However, the best version of him came to an end. With Cruz Azul it has been more shadow than light.
Cambindo had a disastrous emergence into Mexican soccer. His first games in Liga MX were disastrous. He then went on a streak of goals, but towards the middle of the tournament he lost the starting position with Ángel Sepúlveda. Cruz Azul still needs a top-level nine and Cambindo is not it.
The Chilean striker must be one of the worst signings in the history of Cruz Azul. There is nothing more to say about the Morales ‘Tank’.
#footballers #leave #Cruz #Azul #failure #Apertura