2023 has been a year full of expectation and some disappointment, and in 90min we want to review the players with the worst performance and who need to forget 2023 as soon as possible. Next, let's look at the most notable cases of players who will want January 1, 2024 to arrive quickly, since 2023 has definitely not been their best year. Let's go there.
Despite Marcus Rashford's spectacular start to the year, Manchester United's poor performance has overshadowed his performance. As the star of the team, he faces criticism and challenges. Rashford hopes to lead the Red Devils to success, looking to next year to witness the team's resurrection and his own redemption.
Mudryk, Chelsea's expensive signing last January, has failed to meet expectations with his low goal contribution. The Ukrainian striker is dreaming about the end of the year, looking forward to a more productive upcoming season and the opportunity to prove his worth to the team.
This year has been a real challenge for Víctor Osimhen, the Napoli striker. The non-sporting problems have affected his performance on the field of play, plunging the Nigerian into a complicated season. Hoping to leave these obstacles behind, Osimhen hopes that next year will provide him with an opportunity for personal and professional renewal, allowing him to shine again in the colors of Napoli.
Ousmane Dembélé, who recently arrived at PSG, has not had the expected start. With only one goal in his first three months, the former Barça player is in an adaptation phase. He seeks to redeem himself and prove his worth in the team led by Luis Enrique, hoping that 2024 will give him the necessary resurgence.
Alejandro Balde, Barcelona's young promise, has faced a difficult period this season. Although he showed flashes of brilliance in his left-back position, he has lost his place in the team. Determined to regain Xavi's trust, Balde hopes to stand out again at the Camp Nou and put this blip in his career behind him.
Gavi's promising career suffered a severe setback when he tore his cruciate ligament in a match with the Spanish team. In his best moment, the midfielder sees how an injury separates him from the playing fields. With rehab underway, Gavi hopes to return stronger in the new year.
Luka Modric, despite maintaining an outstanding performance, is in the shadows as a substitute at Real Madrid. With his scheduled departure in the summer, the Croatian hopes to close his time in the Merengue team and look for new challenges that will allow him to shine until the end of his career.
Richarlison has experienced limited involvement in a lackluster Tottenham side, after the huge investment made. The Brazilian striker hopes that the new year will bring better opportunities and success for the London team, hoping to put the disappointment of the current season behind him.
