The rivalry they share America and Chivas It is, without a doubt, one of the most important in the entire country. That is why it is strange that there are footballers who have defended both shirts, and even rarer that they have done so in a good way. In this article we list the best ten.
Ángel Reyna played in two stages with the Águilas del América. First in 2004 and 2005, being then a boy who had just debuted in the First Division, and then between 2009 and 2011, being one of the few Mexicans who have achieved a scoring championship. He played for Chivas between 2014 and 2016, but his best moments were spent as azulcrema.
Jesús Molina was champion with the Águilas del América in 2013 and 2014. He played for Chivas between 2019 and 2022, and currently defends the shirt of another of the so-called greats in Mexican soccer: the Pumas de la UNAM. He also played for both Nuevo León teams: Tigres and Rayados, in addition to Santos Laguna, with whom he won another Liga Mx title in 2015.
Luis García scored forty goals playing for the Águilas del América, while, wearing the Rebaño Sagrado shirt, he scored exactly half as many goals. With neither team did he win the Mexican championship. Playing for UNAM Pumas was when he knew what it was like to make the Olympic turn, in the 1990-1991 season.
Idol and champion with Chivas in 1997. He had a brief spell with the Águilas del América in 1999, with whom he only managed to score three times. And while there are fans who still have not forgiven Ramón Ramírez for wearing the cream-blue shirt, no one can erase his history with the Flock.
Ricardo Peláez not only defended both colors as a footballer, but he also did so as a manager. In both areas he had to shine alone with the Águilas del América. With Chivas, although he had good moments, he never managed to make the Olympic turn. He was also a director of the Blue Cross Celeste Machine.
And although his best moments as a footballer were lived with the Blue Cross Machine, Carlos Hermosillo also wore the shirt of the Águilas del América and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara. With the capitals he scored ninety-three goals and won five league titles, while with Chivas he only scored eight times in 2001 and was never able to make the Olympic return.
And Oswaldo Sánchez will forever be remembered as one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the Sacred Flock. Before wearing the red and white shirt, he not only played for Atlas de Guadalajara, but also defended the colors of the Águilas del América. His time in these two teams was quite gray, it is fair to say. It was with Chivas where Oswaldo Sánchez was able to shine.
Oribe Peralta was champion with the Águilas del América on two occasions: Apertura 2014 and Clausura 2018. He came to be considered an azulcrema idol, when he surprised everyone by accepting an offer from the Rebaño Sagrado and playing his last games with them as a professional soccer player.
One of the most recent cases of footballers who defended both shirts is Zendejas. Although his time with Chivas was quite modest, he was part of the champion team in 2017, being one of the few players who managed to become champion with the two largest clubs in this country.
Unlike Zendejas, 'Maza' Rodríguez not only became champion with Chivas and América, but was an important part of both teams. That is why he remains in first place among players who wore both shirts, going against one of the rivalries with the longest history in national football.
