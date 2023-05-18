The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final will take place on June 10, 2023 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul: although the final was scheduled to be played at Wembley Stadium in London, England, it was finally He ended by saying for the Turkish headquarters, which will host the meeting that everyone wants to see.
Next, we will review who are the players with the most experience in this type of encounter. Who are they and what clubs have they played for? Let’s go there. It should be noted that the European Cup is not included, only the Champions League.
The only goalkeeper on this select list. Van der Sar reached the Champions League final with both Ajax and Manchester United. Legend under the three sticks.
Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan were the clubs in which this talented midfielder displayed his football and managed to fill the Champions League final with each one. The Dutchman is now a coach.
Between Monaco, Manchester United and Juventus, Patrice Evra, one of the most consistent left-backs in recent years, managed to play five Champions League finals and occupy this select list.
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the idols in the history of Real Madrid. In his entire career he won five Champions League (four with the White House and one with Manchester United), in a total of six finals played, the remaining one against Barcelona in 2009 playing for United.
Paolo Maldini is the only one on this list who played in both the Champions League final and the European Cup, the old name. There were eight in total, six of them in the Champions League. All in AC Milan, the club of his life. He lifted two European Cups and another three Champions League. Legend.
