Luis Hernández, Cruz Azul youth squad. Season 90/91.

The ‘Matador’ debuted with the Machine in the 1990-91 season, due to his good performance and developed goal-scoring nose, he began to attract the attention of other clubs.

It was in 2000 when the attacker signed with Coapa, scoring 9 goals in 43 games played.

“Chaco” signed with América in 2005, from Veracruz. However, his performance was a must, and in 2010 he signed with La Noria, where he played 310 games and scored 74 goals.

The ‘Maza’ arrived in Coapa in 2012, where he won the 2013 title precisely against Cruz Azul. After the World Cup in Brazil, the sky managers decided to bet on his services, playing 68 games.

The Guaraní was one of the best defenders to have arrived in Mexico in recent years, and closed his career in Mexico with the celestials, where he won the title in 2021 and an MX Cup.

In 2016, the Machine decided to sign him after being a benchmark in Santos, and with the capital he won the 2021 championship, although the injuries did not end up leaving him alone.

In his second stage with America, in 2010, the story was similar and he failed to shine. In 2015, Cruz Azul gave him the opportunity and he had a discreet performance, with 35 games and 10 goals.

Although his beginnings were in America, a team where he made his debut in 1983 and spent two stages, scoring a total of 93 goals. Definitely a great player.