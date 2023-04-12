This weekend another edition of the Young Classic between Cruz Azul and América awaits us. These teams are staunch rivals and now they will seek to go out on the field of the Azteca Stadium to leave everything on the field to get the three points.
Throughout history, there have been players who have had the privilege of serving in both clubs, although some are more fortunate than others.
Today in 90min, we present you who have been the players who have defended both shirts.
One of the footballers who had the privilege of belonging to both institutions was Louis Hernandez.
The ‘Matador’ debuted with the Machine in the 1990-91 season, due to his good performance and developed goal-scoring nose, he began to attract the attention of other clubs.
It was in 2000 when the attacker signed with Coapa, scoring 9 goals in 43 games played.
the uruguayan jonathan rodriguez He was one of those responsible for obtaining the ninth celestial title. Thanks to his goals, he went abroad to try his luck at Al-Nassr, although it did not go well for him, and upon his return, America bet on his services.
what to say about Christian Gimenez? Undoubtedly, one of the clear references that Cruz Azul had in recent years.
“Chaco” signed with América in 2005, from Veracruz. However, his performance was a must, and in 2010 he signed with La Noria, where he played 310 games and scored 74 goals.
the mexican defender Francis Rodriguez He was in three of the most important clubs in Mexico: América, Chivas and Cruz Azul.
The ‘Maza’ arrived in Coapa in 2012, where he won the 2013 title precisely against Cruz Azul. After the World Cup in Brazil, the sky managers decided to bet on his services, playing 68 games.
Paraguayan Defender Pablo Aguilar He was part of the Americanista squad that won the championship in 2013 against Cruz Azul.
The Guaraní was one of the best defenders to have arrived in Mexico in recent years, and closed his career in Mexico with the celestials, where he won the title in 2021 and an MX Cup.
The current footballer of the Pumas, Adrian Aldrete, is another of those who was in both clubs. In 2012 he signed with América after his time with Monarcas and won the 2013 title against Cruz Azul.
In 2016, the Machine decided to sign him after being a benchmark in Santos, and with the capital he won the 2021 championship, although the injuries did not end up leaving him alone.
In 2006 Matias Vuoso He left Santos Laguna being one of the best elements of La Comarca. Although in the first stage he showed little and returned to the Warriors.
In his second stage with America, in 2010, the story was similar and he failed to shine. In 2015, Cruz Azul gave him the opportunity and he had a discreet performance, with 35 games and 10 goals.
One of the legends of Cruz Azul is Carlos Hermosillo. The ‘Big Man from Cerro Azul’ was the mastermind behind obtaining the 1997 title against León. He was with the Machine from 91 to 98, being a scoring champion on two occasions.
Although his beginnings were in America, a team where he made his debut in 1983 and spent two stages, scoring a total of 93 goals. Definitely a great player.
