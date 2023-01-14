the argentinian coach Diego Pablo Simeone He is classified as one of the best DT’s in recent years in Europe, taking into account how he has known how to take advantage of the resources at Atlético Madrid in Spain, where he landed with the aim of saving it from relegation and ended up winning important tournaments and narrowing the gap with Barcelona and Real Madrid.
However, the strong personality of ‘Cholo’ has played against him many times, so in this article we will focus on the conflicts he has had with his followers.
“I am a person who likes the other to be communicative. But the Cholo is not. When he makes a decision, he doesn’t argue for it, he doesn’t talk about it or explain her reasons, nor does he give any kind of explanation. This makes me somewhat uncomfortable because if I don’t play I like to know why in order to try to improve it. But I understand it, I know how it is ”said Felipe when he began to see fewer minutes at Atlético Madrid.
The Argentine coach crossed the entire field to scold the Belgian Yannick Carrasco, who was sent off for a strong cross with Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, in August 2021. At the end of the first it was the cross that was headed for a pitched battle , for which Simeone crossed the entire field of play and scolded the Belgian footballer: “Go away!” Cholo yelled repeatedly at his pupil, who seemed to be out of his mind. Carrasco was sent off and then had weeks of discussion with Simeone.
Simeone’s Atlético Madrid went through one of the worst moments at the beginning of 2022, with “a broken dressing room”, in which the Argentine Rodrigo De Paul was the center of criticism by historical footballers, which led to a distance between the “Cholo “and the now world champion. Nor did they like their absences from training for unjustified reasons. He continues in the club today, anyway.
His relationship with Diego Simeone was completely broken after a long time of wear and tear, which is why he went on loan to Chelsea. Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, owner of the club, recognized it: “It is the biggest bet the club has made this season. I think he has the world maximum level, butfor the reasons that now it is not worth entering, the relationship between Simeone and him is not good, nor is his motivation the best. It is reasonable for him to think about dating, ”she said. In a match against Witches, and knowing that he would not enter, Félix threw his bib to the floor in the midst of his anger: “Their numbers are visible to all. It’s normal to be frustrated.”.
Ariel Ortega was a key piece of the River team that won the Clausura 2008 Tournament title, but due to his personal problems, the then DT Diego Simeone decided to leave him out of the defining match against Banfield. “It hurt me, that’s why I went to his room and told him everything I had to say, to him and Vivas. I blamed him and Nelson, it was like a betrayal. We had already been champions a week ago and I could have easily gone to play that game for two minutes. Get in, get out and bye, I’m leaving River and that’s it, it’s over,” said the “Burrito”, who had to go to Independiente Rivadavia. “There are people who believe they are more important than the club”Shooting.
#footballers #conflicts #Cholo #Simeone
Leave a Reply