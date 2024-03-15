América's present is promising, the team from the country's capital has the resources to aspire to be the two-time champion of the Liga MX this summer. The club's owner, Emilio Azcárraga, has also made it clear. Thus, André Jardine and his group of players are focused on delivering on the field, while the club's board of directors is making progress in meeting pending deadlines for the market, including renovations that have not been resolved, some of which are urgent.
In total there are 5 players who end their contractual relationship with the Eagles, starting with two whose renewals are in doubt. First Oscar Jimenez, substitute goalkeeper for Malagón and that if he renews he will do so understanding that his role will not change for any reason. The second is Luis Fuentesa veteran of a thousand battles who has given more than expected to the team, however, this semester he has lost weight and it seems that his continuity is not required.
The following three cases are of titular pieces. Beginning with Henry Martin, who is already in negotiations with the board, although far from the final agreement despite the desire of both parties to continue. We continue with Jonathan dos Santos, another footballer who could be a free agent in days, however, is Jardine's favorite and has a very close relationship with Azcárraga, so his continuity could be a matter of a talk. Finally, there is the case of Lichnovskythe Chilean is on loan from Tigres, if Coapa wants his continuity, he will have to negotiate his purchase this market.
