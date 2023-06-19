After the great failure caused in the Qatar World Cup 2022a resounding change was expected in the Mexican team, with several of the so-called ‘sacred cows’ being left out of the calls, as well as improvements in the MX League, however, the managers again went through the triumphal arch everything that happened by continuing to think about the economic benefits.
To your bad luck, Mexico failure in the Nations League losing again against USA in an ugly way, with the public abandoning the Tricolor for the third place clash by making very little appearance in the Allegiant Stadiumsince you really expect a major change.
Something that has always been known is clear, in the national team there are not those with the best level but those that the promoters and managers want to place because they sell more, which explains the poor performance of the team.
Here we leave you some footballers who do not have the level to be in the Tricolor:
just like he said Luis Garcia, the defense of America does not have to be in the team for now. While he shined when he was on Pueblanow in Coapa it has not been exactly the best, which could be seen from the league of the Clausura 2023 with some errors. Despite his goal in the friendly against Cameroonits level is not at the level of the demands, since more is said about its relationship with Nailea Glass than its good matches.
It is a sad case because it seems that Mexico it has no other right end. El Brujo has stopped shining over time, in Cruz Azul he sometimes makes a difference, but he also constantly disappears. His centers are deficient most of the time and that has earned him the hatred of the fans.
Many times it has been said that playing in Europe does not ensure that you are better than others in the MX League. In the past there were fewer players on the Old Continent, but now those who leave are called regardless of whether the shirt weighs them down when they put it on. The right side is normally an avenue when the man from the ajaxwithout forgetting that since he was in Mexico the fans already had it in store for the World Cup, who leaves much to be desired on the field.
It is true that he is a skilled player, however, his league with Chivas it was terrible, since it disappeared from the quarterfinals to the final. To top it off, he’s been injured, since he didn’t play in the Nations League for that matter and now she was discharged from the gold Cup because it does not recover.
If you are not physically well, you must step aside from the beginning to let someone else take your place.
Unfortunately Charly has not been the same for a long time. when he left striped to join Blue Cross He was in a great moment, he appeared and contributed a lot to La Máquina, but since he was seriously injured and returned, he continues to be unable to be a differentiator.
In the World Cup he was not a starter and now he is not seen in that way either. He is far from the level he had.
Inexplicable. The Wolf of Tepeji has not been at an optimal level for more than a year, since he has not recovered since that skull fracture. Without regularity in his club, he went to the World Cup, taking the opportunity away from Santiago Gimenez to go when he was at his best.
The coach says that those who are at the best level go to the national team and suddenly you see the forward of the wolverhampton being summoned when he doesn’t even play, perhaps with the aim of giving him support and gaining confidence, however, he must understand that there are others who can contribute more.
It must be lowered to the Factor of the block to which it was raised. He boasts of his championship with Tigres as if he had been an important pillar in the achievement when reality fell short of expectations for what he wins. He was also summoned because he sells, even though in Europe he was only for a walk not being taken into account by the Real Betis neither him Sporting Braga. It is true that he has good qualities, but he has not been able to exploit them and in Aztec soccer he did not either, only some sudden sparks.
One of the new faces of the team, but to be honest, he has had very little prominence with Pachuca in the last semester, after losing his place in the starting eleven, which has been reflected in the little time he has been given in the national team.
There is still a chance to get it back.
Added to this, it cannot be denied that there are also others that leave doubts such as Nestor Araujo, louis romo and Gilberto Sepulveda.
