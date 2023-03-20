The footballers who broke it in Liga MX and never came back

A large number of foreigners have come to Liga MX, many of them without shame or glory, but there are also those who left everything on the field and earned the love of the fans. Due to their great performance, they ended up leaving Aztec football to try their luck in other leagues, without returning to Mexico once again.
Here we leave you the footballers who broke it in the MX League and they never came back
The Argentine striker arrived in Mexico to defend León’s jersey from the Palermo from Italy. During his stay in the Bajío he managed to place himself as the second highest scorer of the institution with 130 goals, only below Adalberto ‘Dumbo’ Lopezwho achieved 136.
After six seasons he went to corinthians from Brazil and is currently a member of the Cerro Porteño from Paraguay.
The name of the Paraguayan is well remembered by Cruz Azul fans, since he gave solidity to the midfield during the three years he was at La Noria. The pivot came to play five finals, three local and two international, without being able to win any. Thanks to his high level, he was signed by the sunderlands from England.
The Peruvian became a figure of the extinct Monarchs Moreliaalthough the Atletico Morelia is militant in the expansion league. The striker arrived in Mexico for the 2016 Apertura and is well remembered for having saved the Purépecha team from relegation in the last round, apart from accumulating 41 goals in 73 matches. Added to this, the Inca was scoring champion in the Opening 2016 and Closing 2017, he also won the Ballon d’Or of Liga MX to the Best player, Best Forward and Top scorer 2017. After two years with La Monarquía, he went to Seattle Sounders.
The Argentine striker started his career with the Newell’s Old Boys and in 2006 he put on the Pumas elastic, being part of the squad that lost the 2007 final. In the end, the South American scored 28 goals in 74 games, then went to Toluca, where he did not enjoy as much glory with a goal in two games. The next destination of his was the AEK Athens of Greece, ending his career with River Plate.
The brother of santiago solari He also had his great moments in Mexico with National University. In his first year with the club he managed to finish as scoring champion with 25 goals in 40 games, reaching the 2007 final at the same time, which they lost against atlantean. After a year as auriazul he went to Almeria from Spain.
Although Chiapas jaguars is no longer present in Mexican soccer, soccer players who wore the jersey are fondly remembered, including the Colombian. The forward debuted with the Independent Medellin of his country arriving in the Chiapaneca Jungle in 2009. For a long time, the coffee grower was in charge of the offensive and the benchmark, leaving his name written in the history of felines by making 36 notes to be the third highest scorer in the institution.
Due to his good work, he managed to make the leap to Europe with the Porto.
The Cape Verdean was signed by Santos Laguna for the 2014 Apertura after having been in some clubs in Portugal. His scoring nose shone brightly in the Shire, so much so that he became the first African player to finish as the top scorer in a championship after 14 goals in the Clausura 2018. The net breaker won two Leagues, one Cup, one Champion of Champions and a Golden Ball to the Best Forward to finally go to al ahli saudi from Saudi Arabia.
The Brazilian left his mark with the Tigers. Before arriving in San Nicolás de los Garza, the forward was in Europe and Asia.
He came from having converted 42 goals with the fluminense and in the U he managed to reap 22 goals during the year he was at the club. He was the 2015 Opening League champion and went to Cruzeiro.
The Peruvian is remembered for having tied for scoring leader of the 2010 Bicentennial along with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and the american Herculez Gomez with ten notes. After a stint in Colombian soccer, the attacker arrived at the atlantean in 2010. He only spent one year with the Iron Colts, but left his quota of 19 goals in 32 games because he returned to his country with academic.
The Uruguayan had been in Mexico during 2013 and 2014 with Puebla, but after a stay with River Plate he was transferred to Rayados. With La Pandilla he had good sparks during the two and a half years that he defended the cause, with 23 goals and 25 assists in 106 games. The midfielder helped acquire an MX Cup and later joined the Saints from Brazil.
The Argentinian quickly won the hearts of the fans of Machine thanks to his performance in the midfield, leading the team to be champion of Copa MX and runner-up in the League in the Apertura 2018. In said final, he made a blunder when he lost the ball in an outing that ended in a goal. Later, all the love he earned went overboard when he stood up the team to go with him. Boca Juniorsclaiming that this way it was easier for him to be called by his team.
After playing with the Real society and the University of ChileThe Uruguayan was acquired by Querétaro in 2010. In his first tournament he scored nine goals and in his second he scored ten. Despite his short time at the club, the striker ranks as the institution’s sixth highest scorer with 23 goals, apart from being a fundamental piece for the team to reach the semifinal of the Apertura 2011. In 2012 he became an element of the Saint Lawrence of Almagro never going back to Mexico.
The Colombian has been a globetrotter, which he repeated in Mexico because he wore the Atlas shirts, striped and Necaxa, where he scored goals, but shining brighter with the Rayos by scoring 25.
After his time with the hydrocalids, he went to England with the Wigan Athleticgoing through other English squads, Turkey, Brazil and Colombia, where he remains active.
The Ecuadorian left good memories in Morelia, where he spent three seasons with 24 goals in 106 duels. That led him to sign with Machineending his career with 22 goals in 116 games.
The winger was signed by the Workshops of Cordobalater he went to sao paulo and did not return to Aztec soil.
The Argentine has constantly dreamed of returning to Mexico, but so far it hasn’t happened and at 34 it seems almost impossible for it to happen. The defender became a figure of Saints Lagoon by winning two leagues, a Cup and a Champion of Champions during his four years as a lagoon. His great work did not go unnoticed in his country and Boca Juniors decided to take him to his ranks. After five years as xeneize, he is currently in the sporting gijon from Spain.
