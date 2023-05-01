In Chivas they have been thinking for a long time about the possible signing of Carlos Acevedo who is liked by the people at the management level and coaching staff. However, the price of the goalkeeper of the Mexican team complicates any option that the Verde Valle team can make a final offensive for his signature, since the Orlegi Group demands income of 9 million dollars for his sale, something that they cannot or They want to spend inside the Guadalajara team in a goal.
The scenario for Chivas is simple, they have two free agent options to reinforce the goal for the summer. However, and despite being a very complex movement, the club does not forget Carlos Acevedo, which is why, in 90min we reported that they could release Alejandro Mayorga to Grupo Orlegi as part of the payment, since the winger would be sent to Atlas. In addition, the company would have in its sights another dismissal of Paunovic, but this player likes to reinforce Santos.
This is Luis Olivas, the promising Chivas defender who Paunovic doesn’t like one bit and who has been erased from the team all semester. Orlegi hopes to recover the best version of Luis and place him as a strong piece for his central defense, understanding that he is the poorest part of the Torreón team. In Guadalajara they do not look badly at the movement, because between Olivas and Mayorga they could cut the price of Carlos Acevedo in half.
#footballers #Chivas #price #Carlos #Acevedo
Leave a Reply