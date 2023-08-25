The 13 million that Florian Thauvin asks Tigres would be enough to buy a player like Rony from Palmeiras and Lucas Ocampo from Sevilla.

If the contract from the beginning stipulated the termination for 3 months of the contract and signed the settlement, the TAS would have to agree with the… pic.twitter.com/9ExypIvyz6

– Edu Torres (@edutorresr) August 23, 2023