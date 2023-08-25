One of the news that most caught the attention of fans of tigers yesterday, it was the famous lawsuit before the CAS that Florian Thauvin filed against the team. Curiously, the fans did not react badly with the player. Even, in different radio programs, fans even asked for his return, even knowing that the footballer would have sued the institution.
When Florian Thauvin signed for the feline team, he did so through a contract that would bind him to the team for the next five years. However, the former Marseille player and brand new world champion in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, only spent three tournaments with the auriazul squad, as the then technical director of Tigres Diego Cocca chose him as a sacrificed foreigner.
Florian Thauvin expected to be compensated for the remaining twenty-seven months. However, Tigres only paid him three months of full salary, since, according to what those in long pants say, there was a clause in the contract that stipulated that, in the event that Tigres decided to terminate it unilaterally, it would only commit to paying him the aforementioned amount.
In the event of such a clause, which some relate to performance issues, and Florian Thauvin accepted it, first signing the contract that would bind him to Tigres for the next five years and then the termination letter, the TAS will resolve in favor of the feline group .
If not, that is, if there was no such clause or there was some defect in the contract, Tigres would have to pay him the thirteen million euros that the player is demanding and would set a negative precedent in the way the feline group works.
As in any other job, the fact that you end up “badly” with your old company, or, there are still issues to be resolved that will take time, the law, in this case the TAS, allows the footballer to continue working (link to another club ) while the investigation is being carried out and deciding who is right.
So that we can really measure what the French player is demanding of the Tigres team, I will take a tweet from Edu Torres in which he mentioned a couple of players who could reach the feline team if they decided to invest those thirteen million euros in the market of passes instead of indemnifying… as appropriate? who ever wore the colors of Tigres and wore the number twenty-six.
#footballers #Tigres #sign #million #pay #Florian #Thauvin
Leave a Reply