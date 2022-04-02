Raphinha is one of the great objectives of FC Barcelona for the next transfer market, the Brazilian winger is seen by the culé team as the ideal replacement for Ousmane Dembélé who they cannot renew and it has been Laporta himself who has made it clear that the The Leeds United man is a real option for the Barcelona team and even confirmed that there had already been talks with his agent, Deco.
However, signing the Brazilian will not be an easy move, as Leeds adheres to the player’s exit clauses, both the 75 million euro and the 25 million euro in case the club drops, for which, the Catalans try to soften the price of the offender by offering players.
According to information from Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans have put on the table the letters of Lenglet, Mingueza, Martin Braithwaite and Sergiño Dest, as players they are willing to hand over to Leeds United in order to reduce the starting price of the Brazilian player . The first 3 are discarded by Xavi, while Dest usually adds minutes, although it is the club that does not show much confidence in the future of the United States player.
