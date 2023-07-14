Little by little, Club América is recovering its pieces to complete its squad and face 100% of the Apertura 2023 tournament and the Leagues Cup, recently after participating in the Gold Cup, Alexander Zendejas may already be considered by andre jardinehowever, more items will still be missing.
The Brazilian strategist has not been able to count on the full squad since he arrived and, in fact, he will not do so until the Leagues Cup. However, there are fewer players left to have the full team, with the exception of jonathan rodriguezwho will be ready until the end of September due to the recovery of his knee.
Not counting the ‘little head‘, the Eagles still lack three players. Henry Martin, Luis Angel Malagon and Israel Reyes the elements that would remain to be incorporated. These will arrive early next week, after the Gold Cup final.
On the other hand, there would still be at least one more reinforcement to join and there is talk that the most likely thing is that it is a defender, either a central defender or a left winger, the one that has sounded the most is Omar FieldsIn addition, it must also be considered that it remains to be seen if there were to be another casualty, since there have been rumors about the possible casualties of Nestor Araujo and Salvador Reyesso that in total at least five more elements are missing so that the capital’s painting is complete.
