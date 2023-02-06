América de Cali reported through its social networks that the striker and captain of the men’s professional team, Gustavo Adrián Ramos, was involved in a traffic accident at night last Sundayin the north of the department of Cauca.

“América de Cali informs its fans, the media and the general public that, last night, our captain Adrián Ramos was involved in a traffic accident in Villa Rica, Cauca,” said the Valle del Cauca team.

(Shakira: Piqué’s parents, on the verge of madness; they can’t stand her anymore, video)

(Mourning: promise of Colombian gymnastics dies in an absurd accident)

They also clarified that Adrián is in optimal condition and had no serious injuries: “The scarlet striker was assessed by health personnel and is in perfect condition.”

other accidents

On April 11, 2022, the former player of the Colombian National Team Fredy Rincon He had an accident in the early hours of the morning, when the car he was in collided with a public service bus.

The Colombian National Team player, Freddy Rincón, died days after the accident. See also BlackBerry: this was the rise and fall of the pioneer of 'smartphones' Photo: Ernesto Guzman Jr/ EFE

Rincón died days later as a result of serious injuries who suffered in said event, in an unfortunate outcome.

Jairo Castillo

The front Jairo ‘Tiger’ Castillo I was at the 15th birthday party of a niece of Maria Isabel Urrutia, Today Minister of Sport, she left the meeting and collided with a motorcycle.

The person who was driving suffered the amputation of one of the lower limbs and pointed out that the footballer was going the wrong way.

Castillo denied that version, pointing out that he was in the same lane as the person affected and that they were drunk. The event was in August 2000. The sisters Claudia and Katerine Ojeda Viena were in the truck with the soccer player and died.

Ivan Rene Valenciano

In 1997, the Junior striker left a party that he attended with some of his teammates.

Valenciano crashed into a car in which Luz Karime Cortés was travelingwho was left in critical condition and denied that he was driving.

The former player suffered a tremendous scare when he fainted on a flight headed for Barranquilla. See also United States announces new arms aid package for Ukraine Photo: Instagram: @ivanvalenciano9

In the year 2000, Valenciano was sentenced to 11 months in prisonwho were released from prison and to pay 80 million pesos in compensation.

Manuel Galarcio

The defender crashed into a taxi in 1999 and his condition was not the bestas it was found that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Then in 2006, took a group of recreational cyclists ahead in the south of Cali, an accident in which two riders died.

Albeiro ‘Palomo’ Usuriaga

In November 1998, the striker had a drunken accident. He was on probation, because months before he assaulted a policeman.

In the accident there were no serious injuries and the footballer only had to pay a fine.

(Dibu Martínez, ‘condemned’: unusual mistake for which he is criticized in England)

(Nairo Quintana: this is his change of strategy to get rid of tramadol)

SPORTS