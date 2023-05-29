Last Friday, Vucetich and the Rayados de Monterrey board of directors had a meeting to analyze the continuity of the coach within the squad of the royal team, which ended in uncertainty for both parties. After that, on Saturday night, Noriega and his team made the decision not to continue with ‘King Midas’ at the head of the squad. In this way, the club from the north of the country announced the departure of the veteran coach.
If Monterrey has made that decision with the speed with which they have done it, it is because the club was very clear about who will be the replacement for Víctor Manuel, it is Fernando Ortiz. Both parties have had a verbal agreement for days and this week the contract will be signed that will officially put ‘Tano’ in charge of the Rayados de Monterrey squad, which could well be reinforced with a couple of players from América.
Which footballers from America could ‘Tano’ Ortíz take to Monterrey?
Celso Ortíz would not renew with the Monterrey team due to age issues, and the replacement could well come from Coapa, since the club at the time already analyzed the possible signings of jonathan dos santos, Richard Sanchez and Alvaro Fidalgo, also remembering that the position of the cadre of the country’s capital is to listen to all the offers on the table. In the same way, Duvan Vergara and Joao Rojas will step aside and Ortíz could well look for pieces in America, either with Alexander Zendejashis consent in the position, or leo suareza man who gave him many minutes when he was erased.
