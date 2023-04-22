Beyond the fact that Monterrey has established itself as the leader of the Liga MX, for many the best club in the country today is América. Those from the Coapa nest play the most complete football within the local tournament and those from the country’s capital are considered to be the top favorites to become Clasurua 2023 champions, thus asserting their current status as the most nourished and valuable squad in all of Mexico. , being the only team that exceeds 80 million dollars in value.
The Board of Directors and the coaching staff are very satisfied with the pieces they have in the squad, however, and beyond the fact that Santiago Baños has confirmed that today they do not have offers to release players, there are several footballers of the club that are of interest within Europe. Since weeks ago we informed you in 90min that Diego Valdes and their entourage had already had communication with some European teams and now, there are three other players closely followed from the old continent.
Fernando Esquivel, a journalist specializing in market issues, reports that Alexander Zendejas, Richard Sanchez and sebastian caceres they are on the wish list of clubs in Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands. And although at the moment there is no formal offer for any of them, there is a survey, both for what they do with the team in the capital of Mexico and with their teams. In the nest they have no intention of focusing on it now, and will wait until the end of the tournament to define the future of the squad.
