Chivas suffered their first defeat of the tournament this weekend in their visit to the Santos team. The game was conditioned by the early expulsion of Jesús Orozco, which meant that Guadalajara did not have the resources to be able to compete against the Torreón team. Now, Paunovic and his management will resume work for the next duel in the MX League where another face is expected from the people of Guadalajara.
In addition to the absence of Orozco, Chivas will not be able to count on Alexis Vega either, who had himself expelled in a childish way after a tantrum over arbitration. That being the case, it is possible that Paunovic can take into account his discarded players now that he will have a couple of casualties from his stellar eleven, because in addition to Brizuela, the Serbian has other players forgotten and everything indicates that if they are not taken into Realize now that there are ideal gaps for them, they will not be for the remainder of the semester.
In the lower zone, Hiram Mier has not had a single minute on the field, something that is not surprising, since in fact the Mexican defender was erased since the coach’s arrival at the end of the previous year. Something that is surprising are the recent absences of Ronaldo Cisneros, a forward who had rotated between starter and substitute Paunovic throughout his tenure at Chivas and who today has even been left out of several games, an unequivocal sign that the coach is not satisfied with his work.
