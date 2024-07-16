Two days after Colombia lost the Copa America final to Argentina, many Colombians are still mourning the loss. Former players of the ‘tricolor’ analyze the match, which ended 1-0. One of them is Gerardo Bedoya, who explained why Colombia failed.

In statements to Caracol Radio, Bedoya, former player of Santa Fe, Millonarios, Cali and other Colombian teams, and of Colón, Racing and Boca Juniors (Argentina) and Puebla (Mexico), says that analyzing the goal play that gave the title to the Argentines, defender Carlos Cuesta should have fouled the author of the goal, Lautaro Martínez, even though that would have meant his expulsion.

It is worth remembering that Bedoya was an experienced midfielder, but he holds the anti-world record for being the player with the most red cards, 46.

Argentina vs. Colombia.

The now technical director explained that Cuesta should have committed a foul similar to the one committed by the Uruguayan Federico Valverde on Álvaro Morata in a match between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid. “Simeone (Atlético coach) said: “That was the best play of the match”“, Bedoya commented.

Bedoya commented that at that moment Cuesta’s play would have been celebrated because the match would have remained 0-0 and perhaps Colombia would have won.

‘Cuesta must be sorry’

In the conversation with the aforementioned radio station, Bedoya asserted that that foul was the only thing that Cuesta could have done at that moment, tactically speaking. He pointed out that the Argentine striker had already taken the ball and there was no way to take it from him cleanly.

“I had it to take it, Cuesta must be sorry for not having done what he had to do, if it was red, it was red and if it was yellow, It was yellow; Lautaro had already gained the position and was facing Camilo (Vargas),” said Bedoya.

Bedoya may be right in his approach, as fouling the last man does not necessarily lead to a red card, according to the latest FIFA rulings.

Colombia is already thinking about the qualifiers

After the Copa América, the Colombian National Team will continue to face the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, in which it is in third place in the standings with 12 points.

In compliance with the 7th date of the qualifiers, the ‘tricolor’ will face Peru, as a visitor, against Peru.

After that match, Colombia will have revenge for what happened in the Copa América. They will face Junior at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, also in September.

