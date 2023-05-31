tigers lived a season of more uncertainty than certainty in the tournament Closing 2023 of the MX League. Throughout a semester, the UANL team was led by three technical directors, was eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League and had to play the playoffs. However, in the most important moment of the competition, the cats brought out the caste and had a surprising performance in the league to add their eighth league title.
The board of directors of the university team is already planning the squad for the following season and it seems that there will be some changes. In the first instance, Robert Dante Siboldi It will be ratified to continue leading Tigres. In other movements, it seems that Rafael Carioca will leave the institution since he has not renewed his contract; Toluca and Cruz Azul seem the most viable options.
In this same context, it seems that there is another player who will continue his career at another club: Igor Lichnovsky. The Chilean defender barely arrived in January 2022 and would leave in this summer market.
Igor Lichnovsky He played a total of 821 minutes, over 11 games, in the Clausura 2023. In the league he added 240 minutes in five games, but was not considered by Siboldi to be active in the grand final against Chivas de Guadalajara.
According to the most recent reports, the Chilean central defender would not have fully convinced Siboldi and he would have decided not to count on him for the next semester. The Transfermarkt site indicates that Lichnovsky’s contract with Tigres ends in December 2023, so his departure in the summer does not sound entirely unreasonable.
It seems that Siboldi prefers other defenders on the squad, such as Samir, Diego Reyes, and even Guido Pizarro enabled in that position, so Igor’s departure seems feasible.
