They live a time of change within the Tuzos de Pachuca. It is no secret to anyone that there has been a break in the relationship between the coaching staff and an important bulk of the squad, therefore, the Martínez family made the decision to terminate the time of several of the players from the Hidalgo State squad : Isaís, Kevin Álvarez, Romario Ibarra and ‘Chicho’ Arango himself, who had only 4 months of life within the Hidalgo team.
The cleaning has not finished and one of the names that they want to sell in Pachuca yes or yes is Luis Chávez now that his market value is very high. The club and the player are with every intention of giving him a way out to Europe, however, in Mexico he has plenty of suitors. To this day, the one who dreams of him the most is the Chivas team, who would have to sacrifice their great pearl if they signed the most educated left-handed player in Liga MX.
Pachuca reportedly informed Chivas that they would give up Chávez without thinking if they gave them Chiquete Orozco as a bargaining chip, by far the man with a future in all of Guadalajara. Another way to be able to afford Luis is to close the sale of the Mexican defender bound for Monterrey and with the money collected, reinvest in the firm of the national soccer generator. Under any scenario, the signing of the midfielder implies the departure of Jesús and it is a scenario that they are already analyzing within Verde Valle.
