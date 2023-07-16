The sports director of the Guadalajara Sports Club, Ferdinand Iron, has done a great job in its first few months, the Sacred Flock is building up a lot of important players recently they have made important signings like Victor Guzman and now Eric Gutierrez; however, in the institution they want more, so Eric Gutierrez would be in communication with Hirving Lozano to arrive at the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’.
Said formula has already worked in Guadalajara, it must be remembered that the ‘little‘ was crucial to convince the ‘guti‘ to return to Mexican soccer with Chivas, so the former player of the PSV Eindhoven I would be trying to convince the ‘chucky‘, although he knows that it is a complicated job due to value, salary and the player’s intentions to stay in Europe.
“A player who is competing there, the only one who can bring him to Chivas is me (laughs). I have talked to him a lot, I have told him between jokes, but we know that it is difficult at the moment, but one never knows in the future. I speak almost every day with him, I told him ‘you come later’, like that between jokes,” he said gutierrez in interview with Halftime.
“We have a good relationship, but we know his situation, he has just been champion in Italy and the price is a little more complicated. We all know he’s wanted by a lot of teams, but delighted to have him here later on. You never know and we know what a good person he is off the pitch and also what a great player he is on it,” he said.
