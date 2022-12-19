It seems that finally Cesar Monteshis days would be numbered as part of the Monterrey Football Club, after his participation with the Mexican team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the central defender could emigrate to European football after several years of waiting, to go to Spain with RCD Espanyol on a one-year loan with an option to buy.
According to information from Sergio Trevinoreporter of Fox Sports, mountains asked not to be in the Monterrey preparation match against roadrunner which was played last Saturday, December 17, because it is waiting for the formal offer from the Spanish team and it is expected that the directives and the player will finally reach an agreement.
With this situation, some elements of the Gang would benefit from the departure of the national team, since a headline from the rear of Victor Manuel Vucetich and some player from the quarry would receive the opportunity to appear in the first team, as well as others who have not been so active in recent games.
One of the players who will benefit from the game of ‘Puppy‘ will be the versatile Chilean central defender who can also play as a winger, sebastian vegassince he will be able to have more minutes on the field of play, so he can be a permanent starter being a partner of Stefan Medina either Hector Moreno.
It should be remembered that since his arrival at the Sultana del Norte he has had to insert a lot due to the strong competition in his position, but for this Clausura 2023, he hopes to win ownership as he did at the time with Monarchs Morelia.
