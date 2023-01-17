In Chivas de Guadalajara the alarms went off when Alexis Vega, their greatest figure, left the pitch injured in the matchday 2 duel against Atlético de San Luis. At first it was thought that the striker had injured his cruciate ligament, an injury that has caused him problems in previous seasons and that would keep him from playing the remainder of Clausura 2023.
After carrying out the pertinent tests, the Rebaño Sagrado announced through social networks that, fortunately, Vega does not have a ligament injury in his knee, which calmed things down a bit within the club and also gave the fans a breather. . So far the official diagnosis is unknown, but everything points to a meniscus problem, a fragment of cartilage or a small bone.
Alexis Vega will undergo a review to determine what his injury is and, therefore, his recovery time. In the best of cases, according to Dr. Rafael Ortega, the striker will be out for six weeks; at worst, he would be gone for up to five months.
In this context, Veljko Paunovic would have received good news and would recover an important striker for the next days of the Clausura 2023. This is José Juan Macías, who could be available to have minutes with Chivas de Guadalajara from day 5 , when the Flock receives Querétaro.
With the return of Macías, Paunovic will have more possibilities to reconfigure his attack in the absence of Vega, who usually plays both on the wing and in the center of attack.
JJ Macías has not played since matchday 8 of the Clausura 2022 tournament. The promising striker injured his right knee in training and was sidelined for the remainder of that championship and the entire Apertura 2022.
#footballer #replacement #Alexis #Vega #February
Leave a Reply