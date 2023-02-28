Club América has one of the most complete and competitive squads in the entire Liga MX. The team led by Fernando Ortiz will seek to be among the four best teams during the regular phase of the tournament and qualify directly for the league. ‘Tano’ has a vast squad, with great internal competition.
In this sense, some elements that could be starters or regulars in other squads, do not have as many minutes with the Eagles. This is the case of Jürgen Damm, who has been in the institution for seven months and has not been able to find minutes. Either due to internal competition, due to loss of play or due to injuries. the 30-year-old winger has had few opportunities and practically does not count for ‘Tano’ Ortiz.
During his journey as an American player, Damm has played just 186 minutes, spread over seven games, with the first team. He only records one goal. The Mexican/German attacker has received very few chances since he joined the team.
Last weekend, the former Tigres and Pachuca player returned to an América call-up, however, Ortiz did not give him minutes. The strategist preferred to enable Emilio Lara and Luis Fuentes, two full-backs with a defensive profile, instead of betting on players like Damm or Brian Rodríguez.
Damm has earned the affection of the American fans, more than because of his level on the field of play, because of his personality and charisma. Now that he is fully recovered from his injury, will he receive more minutes or will ‘Tano’ continue to marginalize him?
#footballer #acclaimed #American #fans #starting #eleven
Leave a Reply