Cruz Azul has made a total renewal of the squad in this summer market. The La Noria club has released more than 10 players who were with the team in the previous tournament, this is not very common in an institution of the lineage and size of the machine, but it was clearly necessary. The cleanup has been such that the last three sacred cows that still wore the colors had to step aside: Julio César Domínguez, Rafael Baca and finally José de Jesús Corona.
The team was very clean and in the same way greatly reinforced in all lines, although the market for those from La Noria has not ended. However, within Cruz Azul there is still a stain from that previous gray tournament, a footballer who is a total headache that the club cannot get rid of, it is the Chilean Iván Morales, who does not have the slightest offer on the table.
The Chilean, who arrived as one of the great promises of his country, has no market and it is almost a fact that he will not leave Cruz Azul this summer market, since in reality he has nowhere to go. That being the case, the celestials made a weighty decision with their future. In case of not being able to say goodbye, the club will continue to pay for his contract, but the center forward has no place in the first team, he is left without registration and will train with the youth.
