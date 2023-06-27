CASE TO SOLVE 🚂

Iván Morales became a ‘problem’ for Cruz Azul, since he does not count for the team and they have not been able to find a place for him.

Without offers for the Chilean, the machine would be studying the possibility of him playing with the inferiors of the team, reports TUDN. pic.twitter.com/B8z1fdpLqG

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) June 27, 2023