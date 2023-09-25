The transfer market period ended less than a month ago but the clubs never stop and are already beginning to plan what will be next in the month of January, which is key to finishing the campaign in the best possible way, and in some cases with some possible title. Both Chelsea and Arsenal started the 2023/24 season with different objectives but also in different ways, but both are interested in the same player and he is a center forward.
That player is Ivan Toney, 27 years old and who has a contract with Brentford until 2025. One of the peculiarities about this player who debuted with the England National Team in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is that he is currently suspended until on January 17, 2024. This is because he violated the English Football Federation’s betting rules on 232 occasions for which he also received a fine of £50,000.
Toney was the great figure of Las Abejas during the 2022/23 season in which the team established itself in the Premier League as one of the most difficult teams to defeat and that was very close to entering European competitions. He finished the last Premier League with a very good figure of 20 goals and 4 assists despite the fact that his team had a mainly defensive orientation.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the journalist specialized in transfers, both the Gunners and the Blues asked Brentford for conditions regarding a possible transfer once the suspension is lifted and the red and white team told them that they will ask for a figure close to €60 million. This is a figure that both clubs can easily achieve but which is very high for a player who will have almost 8 months of competitive inactivity.
