Guadalajara has signed a very hard blow for all the people who are involved with the club. The team went from touching glory and seeing themselves as MX League champions to ending a 6-year drought to being surpassed in minutes by the Tigres and their powerful squad. At the moment, practically no one has broken the silence within Verde Valle and they have gone on vacation escaping from the spotlight.
What is a fact is that Chivas requires reinforcements that deepen the squad and that allow Paunovic to have both internal competition and replacement options in times of emergency. One of the areas where the team is already moving through signings is in the center of attack, with the possible signing of Ricardo Martín and the open negotiations with Alan Pulido. But, a man of the house and trained within the Guadalajara academy, asks the club for an opportunity.
This is ‘Tepa’ González, a 24-year-old striker who comes from a great semester within the expansion subsidiary, Tapatío and who will have contact with both Hierro and Paunovic to ask for an opportunity within the first team, at least in preseason. to show that he can fully compete with Cisneros and Ríos himself, who has one foot outside the club. In the event that Chivas denies the request, José will ask the board to allow him to leave for other Liga MX teams, since he wants minutes in the First Division.
