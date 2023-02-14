The Argentine attackerLeonardo Suarezhe was on loan during 2022 with Santos Laguna, once he did not enter Club América’s plans during that year and fortunately for his career he was able to have a great performance where in the end the azulcrema team gave him a second chance to be part of the 2023 squad.
For this Clausura 2023 tournament, the player has had few minutes and the fact is that the team is extremely competitive and particularly in the extreme zone there is a lot of competition with players like Alejandro Zendejas, Brian Rodriguez, Jonathan Rodriguezamong others.
However, that could change Fernando Ortiz I would have a new role as a starter and that is that due to the injury of Alexander Zendejasthe South American would receive the confidence of the coaching staff and could be a starter in the next games, since so far he has only played 70 minutes in four games, but they have been enough to show his potential.
Having left good impressions in the few minutes that have been given to him, Leonardo Suarez would be chosen to make up for the absence of approximately three weeks of Alexander Zendejas in Las Águilas in the match against Atlético de San Luis.
It should be noted that in the match on date 5 against Necaxa, the holder in that position was the Colombian Roger Martinez and it was at minute 65 when leo suarez He entered exchange for the coffee grower.
His new role as a starter could be in the middle of the week this Tuesday, February 14, when the Azulcremas visit the Alfonso Lastras Stadium to face Atlético de San Luis in the match corresponding to matchday 7.
