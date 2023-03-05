the stage of Matias Almeyda at the helm of Club Deportivo Guadalajara has been one of the best that fans of Rebaño Sagrado have experienced since their harvest of titles was very fruitful to such an extent that one of the ex-soccer players who were part of that squad has the desire to once again carry the red and white jacket
The good results and trophies won by the ‘Bare‘ was such that many of the players became idols and legends of the club.
One of them is the current footballer of the AEK Athens, Orbelin Pinedaa player who is very loved by the rojiblanca fans, after the great performance he had in his time within the Guadalajara institution.
In fact, the ‘muffin‘ He was tempted to return to the chiverío a few months ago; However, he missed the opportunity to stay in European football, but recently Pineda He admitted that he would love to return to Guadalajara, but not for now.
In an interview for Fox Sportsthe footballer made his feelings for the rojiblanco team clear.
“”The truth is that I have great friends there (in Chivas). The truth is that it’s nice that the first places are fighting (…) God willing we’re going to come back later, we’re going to follow the European dream and see what happens later.”
– Orbelin Pineda.
Currently, the team Veljko Paunovic It is going through a great sporting moment and this weekend they hope to maintain their good performance this Saturday, March 4 at 9:05 p.m., central Mexico time when they receive Santos Laguna on the corresponding matchday 10.
