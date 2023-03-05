Uruguayan footballer brian rodriguez He did not enter the call for the match corresponding to day 10 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, after having suffered an injury that left him out of circulation, in this way and on par with the injury of Alexander Zendejasthe left and right winger positions will be in the hands of Leonardo Suarez and jonathan rodriguezrespectively.
However, as revulsive options, the doors are opened for various elements, such as Jurgen Damm who has not been able to debut in this contest and the Roger Martinezwho a few weeks ago at a press conference expressed his lack of continuity.
In such a way that this Saturday, March 4, on the corresponding date 10 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the Azulcrema team will receive the Tuzos de Pachuca at the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ at 7:05 p.m.
And in the last evening practice they were seen training so much Jurgen Damm like Roger Martinez reason why it is very probable that they will be taken into account for the bench before those of the ‘Bella Airosa’.
