It is no secret to anyone that Chivas really likes Carlos Acevedo’s option for the transfer market. However, today in Verde Valle the options of Óscar Whaley from the second division of Spain are valued more, as well as the possible arrival of Hugo González. Both are already listed as free agents and could prevent the Verde Valle team from having to make an investment of around 10 million dollars for the Santos goal.
Although right now the Acevedo option is in the background, it is not erased from the map, no matter how complex it looks. The only way in which the Guadalajara team would revalue Carlos over the two aforementioned goalkeepers is if Grupo Orlegi lowers the price of the 27-year-old man or if it accepts players from the Flock as a bargaining chip, this last option being a that will seek to exploit the Verde Valle complex in the following days.
Atlas is looking for a left-back for the market and they have put the possible arrival of Alejandro Mayorga on the wish list, whom they see as an undervalued player who they can recover. Alejandro has real options to leave the club in the summer and Chivas would seek to negotiate the defender as part of the payment for Carlos Acevedo, remembering that both Atlas and Santos are governed by the same company, Grupo Orlegi, so they can make joint moves. Alejandro’s value is one and a half million euros, so the reduction would not be entirely significant.
#footballer #Chivas #signing #goalkeeper #Carlos #Acevedo
Leave a Reply