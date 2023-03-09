Diego Cocca’s time with the Mexican team formally began this week. The Argentine had his first practices as the Tri coach in a micro cycle that was formed with several of those called up for the Nations League duels, all of them men who are members of Liga MX and who have experienced the first training sessions with the man who He gave the two-time championship to Atlas.
Cocca’s call had some surprises in it: soccer players who returned, others who were discarded, but by far the name that attracted the most attention was that of Toño Rodríguez. The already veteran of Mexican soccer, who despite being over 30 years old and at the time winning the gold medal as Corona’s substitute, had never had a call to the Mexican team and now he has been on Diego’s first list.
It is speculated that Rodríguez’s call was a recommendation from Ares de Parga, who has an enormous relationship with the people of Grupo Caliente, the company that owns the national goalkeeper’s letter. And regardless of whether or not that is the reason, sources close to the Mexican team confirm that the coach was impressed with the conditions of the gold medalist, who would have had a very good performance in the micro cycle, to such a degree that he did not rules out that he can make his professional debut with El Tri in the Nations League duels over Carlos Acevedo in the visit to Suriname.
#footballer #captivated #Diego #Cocca #session #charge #Tri
Leave a Reply