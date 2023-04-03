Anyone who thinks that Diego Cocca will have a comfortable cycle just because El Tri is already in the next World Cup, is more wrong. The fan showed days ago on the field of the Azteca Stadium that there is no patience or tolerance. Regardless of the fact that the management of the former coach of the Tigers has just begun, the public demands a radical change in substance and form from now on, because they are tired of seeing more of the same year after year.
With everything and this, Diego wants to take things easy, the coach seeks to probe and get to know the players before forming a base. In the most recent days, it was confirmed that the Argentine made a special call to Javier Hernández to inform him that his place within the Mexican team was open, however, he was not the only footballer who received a call from the coach, in the same way way, Rogelio Funes Mori had contact with the coach.
The Rayados de Monterrey forward would have received a call from Cocca, where the coach would have informed him that beyond not having been part of the first call, this still for unknown reasons, the reality is that it is in his plans, at least to be considered in future calls. So it seems that, contrary to rumors, Funes’ time in the Mexican team has not yet ended and if he shows sporting merits, the ‘twin’ could earn a call from the coach.
