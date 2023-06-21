Matías Almeyda is a well-appreciated guy within Mexican soccer, it is no secret to anyone what the coach represents within Chivas, being the man who gave them the last Liga MX title. However, the taste and affection for the Argentine has gone beyond the borders of Guadalajara, as the former River, today the coach of AEK Athens in Greece, has always been grateful for what Mexico has given him, a country that said by the way, he loves it.
More news about the transfer market
In one way or another, Matías has always been close to Mexican soccer linked to other Liga MX teams other than Chivas, and his name has even been on the table of the Mexican team. Recently in his adventure in Greece, he undertook the task of placing Orbelín Pineda in his squad, who experienced horrors within Celta de Vigo. Now, Almeyda wants more Mexicans within AEK and one of them is a Liga MX champion central defender.
Matías is looking for a defender and has his sights on Mexico. Days ago, the person linked was Néstor Araujo, however, now the Argentine has a preference for Diego Reyes, who ends his contract with the UANL Tigers and although there is already an agreement to renew, it has not been signed. Therefore, Almeyda would have recommended to the board of directors of the Greek club to call the gold medalist in London 2012 and tempt him to return to Europe for a rematch many years later.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#footballer #Matías #Almeyda #sign #AEK
Leave a Reply