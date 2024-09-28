The Cruz Azul Soccer Club remains one of the best Mexican soccer clubs this year, with the arrival of Martin Anselmi The celestial fans have regained confidence in their team and it is no wonder, since they come from being runners-up, while, in this second tournament of the year, they are general leaders of the classification and are one of the favorite candidates to lift the Tournament trophy Opening 2024.
For the good fortune of the celestial team, next year they could sign a right back for free, since we must remember that with the departure of Rodrigo Huescas They need to reinforce that band to generate greater competition for Jorge Sanchez.
According to information from the journalist Adrian Esparza Oteo the former sky blue soccer player and Paraguayan right back, Juan Escobar He could return to La Noria and the player is away from the playing fields due to a medical problem, but he could return at the beginning of 2025 depending on his state of health.
The multifunctional 29-year-old Guaraní defender still belongs to the Celeste Machine, the footballer made his last renewal with the cement team until 2025 and ends his loan at the end of this year with the Red Devils.
That way, the player could return to the capital for the ranks of Martin Anselmialthough it must be remembered that precisely his departure from the club was caused by personal problems with the Argentine coach, so it would be a matter of time to know if there is a possibility of seeing him again with the light blue shirt or he will simply continue his career in another club.
