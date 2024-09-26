This semester Club América has had many injuries and despite the fact that they made several signings to have several elements available, there is one of the reinforcements of this summer that André Jardine He has not been given a chance and he is the 26-year-old Mexican pivot, Ivan Rodriguez,
The player barely saw 11 minutes of play in the Liga MX Super Cup and since then he has not played a single minute with the first team in Liga MX, Leagues Cup not even in the Champions Cupwhich suggests that the coaching staff has practically erased him.
And it is that not even due to the lack of so much raw material due to injuries in the lower zone, they have allowed him to debut officially in the league with the blue-cream team. With so many casualties, Garden He has had to make several variations and even reposition several players, but even then he has not been required to Rodriguez.
Ivan Rodriguez He arrived at Nido de Coapa from Club León, the team where he was trained, where he made his debut in the First Division in 2017, where he played 217 matches with the first team. His stay in Mexico City is on loan for one year and so far he has only played three matches with the U-23 team.
While it is true that it seems to be erased with GardenThe reality is that there is a lot of competition in his position, in the central defense with all the absences of the starters, Nestor Araujo, Ramon Juarez and Dagoberto Espinoza They have been preferred by the coaching staff, and in the midfield they are also found Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez and Jonathan dos Santos They are immovable, so he will have to continue working to be able to add minutes in the league.
