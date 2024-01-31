América has one of the most powerful squads in Mexico. Thus, today more than ever it is difficult for players trained in the club's academy to enjoy minutes on the field. One of those cases is that of Román Martínez, better known as 'Mozumbito', a young man who for years has been considered to have very outstanding sporting potential. However, he has never received opportunities and even less so now with the bulls he has ahead of him on the roster.
At the time, in 90min, a detailed analysis of the player's immediate future was carried out and the prognosis has been fulfilled, inactivity. With players of the level of Henry, Quiñones, the two charrúas with the last name Rodríguez, among other heavyweights, Martínez has no place even in the calls, which is why both the player and the club have opted for his exit in this transfer market. winter, the problem is that no one in Liga MX has interest in his services.
It is reported that both América and Román's entourage have offered him to all the Liga MX teams, however, no one has chosen to open the door for him in Mexico's first division. Thus, the club and the 'mozumbito' himself would bet on dramatic measures, since now the Mexican would be knocking on doors in the expansion league, that is, the second division of the country, making it clear that who was the great promise in Coapa today He is at the bottom of his career.
