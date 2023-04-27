This weekend is the last day of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament and Club América will face the corresponding date 17 away from FC Juárez in an effort to consolidate its position as sub-leader in the standings.
Unfortunately for the cream-blue team, they have lost an element of face at the beginning of the final phase, it is the Uruguayan attacker, Federico Vinas. who has suffered a muscular contraction, for which he will be out of circulation until the quarterfinals and will not play on the last day against the border team.
According to the newspaper RECORDthe Águilas striker will not travel to Ciudad Juárez because he will be recovering from a muscle injury he suffered after the Capital Classic on date 16.
“Fede has a muscular contraction, I understand that he is not traveling to Ciudad Juárez because they will do everything possible to recover him for the Liguilla, taking advantage of the fact that the following week will be the Repechage,” reported a source consulted by the newspaper.
Everything indicates that the youth player and element of the Under-20 squad, Stephen Lozano, He will take the place of the South American in the last commitment of the Eagles and thus give the Uruguayan footballer the necessary rest.
However, in Coapa they are confident that in the playoff week that will not have any activity, the team can recover it and put it to the point where it can be available at the start of the quarterfinals.
Until now vineyards He has only played 137 minutes of the tournament in 10 games, none of them playing as a starter and so far he has only scored the goal he scored against the Gang on matchday 14.
It is known that the Uruguayan’s contract ends until 2024, but within Coapa there is talk of the possibility of negotiating it in the next transfer market, since his performance throughout the four years he has been in the team has gone beyond Unless, in fact, in the last year he has been close to going to another club, but for various reasons it has not been possible to consolidate his transfer to another team.
