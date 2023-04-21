It is a fact that America is interested in the possible signing of ‘Papu’ Gómez. The whole of the Coapa nest sees the signing of the world champion with great eyes for the summer market, and it is for this reason, as we have confirmed in 90min, that there was already a first approach from the capital team of the country with the people of Seville to find out under what conditions it is necessary to move for the signature of the 35-year-old veteran.
The option is real and is on the table, although it is important to point out that at the moment no one within América has made a formal offer, neither to the club, nor to the player, because before that the eagles’ board of directors must analyze the movements to be made to open a site to the Argentine. And it is that although there will be the vacancy of Roger Martínez, who will leave as a free agent, the reality is that the capitalists want to use that place in a forward, for which, the one sacrificed by ‘Papu’ would be a man of midfield.
The information of bolavip points out that the player who would be sacrificed to give his place to ‘Papu’ would be Pedro Aquino. The midfielder has not performed optimally since he left León and arrived at América, today he is an eternal substitute and cannot compete with Richard Sánchez and Álvaro Fidalgo, and has even been surpassed by Jonathan dos Santos. That is why the club understands that it would be much better to have a guy with the profile of Gómez than to have another semester of terror with Aquino.
#footballer #América #sacrifice #sign #Papu #Gómez
