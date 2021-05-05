Ecuadorian striker of Mexican “Cruz Azul” Brian Angulo distinguished himself in the CONCACAF Champions League match against Canadian “Toronto”. Goal video published in Twitter-the tournament account.

Angulo hit the rivals’ goal in the 28th minute. The Ecuadorian received the ball from the goalkeeper’s long-range pass and scored with a one-touch long-range shot. The ball was the only one in the meeting and allowed Cruz Azul to win. The Mexican club made it to the semifinals of the tournament.

In the first match, “Cruz Azul” beat the Canadians with a score of 3: 1. In the 1/8 finals, the Mexican club broke the resistance of Arkay from Haiti.

Angulo is known for his performances for Ecuadorian Emelek. He became the champion of the country three times. Also, the forward has one game for the national team of Ecuador.