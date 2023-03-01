The footballer of CSKA and the Russian national team Igor Diveev announced his desire to leave for Europe

Defender of CSKA and the Russian national football team Igor Diveev spoke about where he would like to continue his career. This is reported “Championship.com”.

According to the player, he wants to go to Europe. “But I didn’t play against these teams, although, of course, I look and see what kind of football is in Italy. Am I ready to play there? Honestly, yes,” Diveev said.

The player added that so far he has not received offers from specific European clubs. “If someone is really interested in me, wants to buy, then the agent will call me and tell me everything,” said the defender.

Diveev has played 10 matches in the current season of the Russian Premier League, in which he scored one goal and made one assist. The defender has one goal in 14 meetings with the Russian national team.