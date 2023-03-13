Despite being in the Liguilla zone after 11 days, Club América still has several doubts about whether it is a strong candidate for the championship in this Clausura 2023 tournament.
Fernando Ortiz He has made some modifications in this tournament that the fans have not liked at all and during the course he has had to modify again, such as the change of starting goalkeeper, placing Luis Angel Malagon and returning to the starting eleven emilio lara.
From the outset, the most vulnerable area of the azulcrema team has been the lower part and that is that they have presented severe problems when defending the goal.
The Eagles have good elements at the back, however, they have not been able to consolidate to achieve a solid couple, which is why, Fernando Ortiz has tried various combinations such as Araujo-Reyes, Reyes-Cacéres and Caceres-Araujo, however, none of them has convinced.
In fact, Nestor Araujo He was one of the most trusted men at the back of the team, but some failures cost him his starting position, so the player will have to redouble his efforts to earn a starting position again.
Néstor Araujo started the matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 against Tigres on the substitute bench. Fernando Ortiz kept his line of four intact throughout the match against the UANL team and the former Celta de Vigo and Santos Laguna player had no activity.
