Club América is close to closing ranks for the Clausura 2023 tournament, before the end of the winter transfer window the cream-blue team would be confirming the departure of one more element, it would be the Spanish defender Jorge Mere that he could not establish himself in Mexican soccer.
So the footballer would return to his country to play with Cádiz. For its part, the capital team is looking for a right side to cover the departure of Jorge Sanchez since last season.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from AS Diary of Spain, Cádiz of La Liga is interested in the services of Jorge Merewho belongs to America but does not enter into plans of Fernando Ortiz and who was on loan for a semester last year without success.
merewho arrived from the Bundesliga a few tournaments ago, would have his second adventure in Spanish football, since from 2015 to 2017 he was in the sporting gijon. Given that in Mexico he could not find regularity, beyond the fact that he went through the Águilas where he saw action in 10 games and six with Mazatlán, since his level of play was what was expected.
The arrival of Jorge Mere to Cádiz, it would be mainly due to the injury of the central defender of the Spanish team, fali. The Spaniard could arrive for the rest of the season, but it will depend on the negotiations with the Coapa team, which would be willing to release the player, since he was not taken into account by the ‘tano‘.
#footballer #America #leave #nest #return #Europe
Leave a Reply