Belenenses’ Russian goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk collides with Porto defender Nana in the penalty area during the Portuguese Championship match. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

In the 87th minute of the match, Kritsyuk and Nana bumped into each other after the ball was passed into the penalty area of ​​Belenenses. After the collision, the Portuguese footballer was left lying on the lawn. He needed to call an ambulance.

The meeting was resumed after a ten-minute break. Kritsyuk managed to finish the match. The final total is 0: 0.

Kritsyuk is known for his performances in the Russian Premier League (RPL). The goalkeeper represented Krasnodar. In the summer of 2020, he moved to Belenenses. Before playing for Krasnodar, Kritsyuk defended the colors of Braga.

Kritsyuk was also called up to play for the Russian national team. He has two matches for the national team.